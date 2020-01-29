Sarah Hyland Celebrates TV Sister Ariel Winter's Birthday: 'Known Her Exactly Half Her Life'

Sarah Hyland had a sweet birthday message to share for her TV sister, Ariel Winter.

In honor of Winter’s 22nd birthday on Wednesday, Hyland, 29, posted an Instagram photo of their Modern Family characters pulling funny faces.

“The look on my face when @arielwinter turns 22 and I realize I’ve known her exactly half her life,” joked Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy in the series. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to have not only worked with you the past 11 years, but to have our relationship grow in to sisterhood.”

“The Dunphy sisters might have an expiration date but I hope ours never does…like twinkies,” she added. “Happy Birthday you gorgeous woman!”

Winter, who plays Haley’s younger sister Alex Dunphy, commented on Hyland’s post with two heart emojis.

RELATED: Luke Benward Celebrates Girlfriend Ariel Winter’s 22nd Birthday — ‘You’re a Dream’

Both actresses have starred in Modern Family since it premiered in 2009. In April, the pair will say goodbye to the ABC sitcom when the series wraps its 11th and final season.

During a panel appearance at the 2020 Television Critics Association earlier this month, both women spoke about the challenges they faced growing up in the spotlight.

“It’s really difficult to grow up in front of millions of people who have an opinion on everything you do, and who are allowed to say it at any point,” said Winter, who was only 11 years old when the show began. “[They] think they know you really well, and they think they can comment on everything you wear, everything you do, or how you grow up and change.”

“People really love to attack women, especially,” added Hyland, who was 18 at the show’s start.

Image zoom Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Kevin Winter/Getty

Winter spoke about the “awkward year” when she had braces and went through puberty. Hyland, meanwhile, said she “cannot stand” the seasons where she had Prednisone face. But both stars noted that they managed to get through the difficult time with help from one another.

“We have great support in each other,” Winter said. “It’s made us stronger as we get older.”

“I think Ariel is such an amazing woman and has always been so mature and handles it with such grace and poise,” Hyland added. “I think, between the two of us, we really have gone and tackled them with all of our spite and wit.”

Image zoom Tony Rivett/ABC via Getty Images

RELATED: ABC Announces Series Finale Dates for Modern Family and How to Get Away with Murder

Asked by PEOPLE if she had any advice for other younger actors growing up in the public eye, Winter said to “remember the people around you are the people that matter.”

“Your opinion of yourself is what matters,” Winter said. “Don’t let rejection stop you from doing what you want to do.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.