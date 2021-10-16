Sarah Hyland Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary with Fiancé Wells Adams: 'I Am the Luckiest'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating four years together.

The Modern Family actress shared a trio of photos to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her anniversary with the Bachelor in Paradise star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust," Hyland, 30, wrote alongside the photos, which included several selfies of the pair lounging in the sun with a Truly. "You're my world and beyond."

The duo, who got engaged in July 2019, have been forced to delay their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging this in her caption, Hyland continued: "One day we'll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day. But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough 😂."

"I'm so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend," she concluded. "I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest ❤️ *cue Ben Folds*."

Adams, 37, told PEOPLE earlier this year that he and Hyland are starting their wedding plans from scratch, and are aiming to tie the knot next year.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he said in August. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff," he said.

The BiP bartender added that Hyland "got robbed of all that kind of fun stuff that you get to do as a new bride, so I think we're going to try to hit reset and do it all again."

The couple didn't let the pandemic dampen their love, however, and spent the day of their original wedding date, Aug. 20, 2020, at a winery with close family and friends who all tested negative to get together safely.

"It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor," the actress previously shared of the special day. "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."