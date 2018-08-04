Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Officially Move Into Together as He Drives Across Country to L.A.

It’s official! Sarah Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams has moved in!

The 27-year-old Modern Family star and her 34-year-old The Bachelorette alum beau were spotted showing off major PDA in front of a U-Haul truck outside Hyland’s Los Angeles home on Friday.

For the big day, Hyland wore a white ruffled crop top paired with denim shorts, while Adams, who drove all the way from Nashville, Tennessee sported black jeans and a grey t-shirt.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Clint Brewer/Splash

Before Adams’ arrival, Hyland shared an Instagram story of herself unpacking hair products for herself and Adams, a gift from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“You guys Jen was not lying when she said she would send stuff for me and Wells,” Hyland said during the video.

“I mean I already started unpacking, but are you kidding,” Hyland added as she unloaded the surplus of shampoos and more.

Sarah Hyland/Instagram Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Last week, Adams announced he and Hyland were moving in together on the July 20 episode of his podcast Your Favorite Thing with Brandi Cyrus.

“I’m straight up moving to LA. Should I have not have said it? I’ve got to go!” Adams said.

As for his home in Nashville, he hasn’t quite figured that out yet. “I don’t know yet. I might Airbnb it. I might just long-term rent it,” Adams explained on his show.

“Problem is, it’s furnished. … I don’t know. I haven’t gotten that far. First thought is: ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,'” Adams added.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

However, there is one thing Adams is a little worried about.

“I’m most concerned about my dog and her dogs… Carl sleeps on my bed. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s going to happen?” Adams explained.

Adams and Hyland’s big move comes after almost a year of dating. The lovebirds first met on Twitter last summer while Adams was the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Hyland said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in January.

Hyland then confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post of the two making funny faces in November captioned, “he puts up with me.”