Sarah Hyland Jokes About Getting 'Married at City Hall' in Birthday Message to Fiancé Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is making sure that her fiancé Wells Adams is feeling extra loved on his birthday.

On Saturday, the Modern Family star shared a heartwarming post in honor of Adams' 36th birthday and expressed her unwavering love for the Bachelorette alum.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday to my future husband 💕 2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change," the 29-year-old actress gushed alongside three loving photos of the couple.

Hyland continued, "Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I’m so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You’re a dream come true and my true north."

Hyland went on to joke that the pair — who announced their engagement in July 2019 — should "get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement" to speed up the process, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has affected many couples' wedding plans.

"I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy Birthday 🥰," she concluded the post.

The bride-to-be also shared a number of too-cute photos of the couple together, declaring her love for Adams and wishing him a happy birthday over a series of Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

The engaged couple has been staying busy while self-isolating together, doing activities like taking on the viral couples challenge on TikTok after being inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Two months prior, Hyland shared a video of herself and Adams playing the game on Instagram, in which the duo are asked a series of superlative questions about each other with their eyes closed.

The duo sat on their couch as Hyland nuzzled one of their dogs to answer the questions, agreeing that Adams initiated the first kiss and is also the “funny one” of the relationship.

While the pair continued to agree that Adams is the better cook and more patient than Hyland, they disagreed when it came to who said “I love you” first, both pointing to themselves to answer that question.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod 💍,” Hyland captioned the video.