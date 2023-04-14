Sarah Hyland Says She's 'Becoming a Golf Wife' Thanks to Wells Adams: 'I'm a Bit of a Natural' (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland says she's getting mean on the putting green with Wells Adams.

At the NBC Universal Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon on Thursday, the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star opened up to PEOPLE about life at the golf club with her golf-enthusiast husband.

"I'm truly becoming a golf wife," Hyland, 32, confesses, sharing that The Bachelorette alum even bought her a fancy, "tailor-made" putter for Christmas that may or may not be from Tiffany's (she "believes" it is, but not sure).

"I feel like I'm Audrey Hepburn playing golf right now," she jokes. "And so sometimes at our golf club we'll have dinner, maybe a couple drinks, he'll go get my putter from his locker and then we'll have a really fun putt-off on the practice greens and like, gotta say, I'm a bit of a natural for not having any lessons."

Hyland says that she even won "a hundred bucks" off of Wells, 38, after he doubted her skills on making a 30-foot uphill putt.

"And I made it. Hole in one baby!" she recalls — though says Adams only had $60 on him. "I was like, 'Oh, look at you. You really thought I wasn't gonna make it. You still owe me 40.' "

Adams and Hyland first started dating in 2017, after Hyland had been quite public about her crush on Adams while he starred in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. They were engaged in 2019, and faced multiple wedding delays due to the pandemic before finally exchanging vows in August, two years after their original date.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon in October. "Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," Hyland wrote in the Instagram caption at the time alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway.

"She looked beautiful," Adams told PEOPLE in November of their wedding day, adding: "What was going through my mind was this can't be real, this can't be real life. And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person."

Asked on Thursday about how married life has been, Hyland tells PEOPLE the two are "amazing."

"It's like nothing's changed in the best way possible," she says. "I just got more diamonds on my finger."

The actress, who will return for a second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has found equal happiness in her work life, gushing about how nice it is working for a female showrunner on her NBC show.

"I've been in this industry for almost 30 years. So it's really just like I've seen a lot," she shares. "I obviously haven't been through it all, but I've seen a lot. So to have a showrunner such as Megan Amram, it's just amazing. She's a champion for every single female on our show, whether they're in the Sound Department, whether they're a grip, a writer, an actress, an editor."

Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'. Julia Terjung/Peacock

Elizabeth Banks created Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin along with Amram, and the spinoff show also stars Jameela Jamil, Flula Borg, Lera Abova and Modern Family alum, Adam DeVine.

"It's amazing to be able to work for such a strong woman who is also so freaking funny," Hyland adds of Amram, who is such "an amazing champion on my mental behalf."

"She is so talented and amazing and I am the biggest Megan Amram fan in the entire world."