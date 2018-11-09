Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her "Baby Bump" After Revealing Her Modern Family Character is Pregnant

Here comes the baby bump!

One day after it was revealed that Sarah Hyland’s character Haley Dunphy was pregnant on Modern Family, the actress is showing off her new “body.”

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In a shot posted to Instagram, Hyland, 27, wears a nude bra and jeans and shows off a side profile of her faux bump.

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned Thursday’s mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

On Wednesday night, the show introduced the brand new and very dramatic plotline for Haley Dunphy, just a few episodes after the writers killed off DeDe Pritchett (played by Shelley Long.)

Sarah Hyland on Modern Family ABC Modern Family Instagram

RELATED: Baby on Board! Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family Character Haley Dunphy Learns That She’s Pregnant

In the episode, Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) headed to a carnival and drove the bumper cars to allegedly prove that they are both mature adults after Haley is accused of having Peter Pan syndrome. Unfortunately for her, Dylan bumps into Haley’s car as she’s putting on her lipstick, which causes the tube to get stuck up her nose.

The pair then went to the hospital, to get Haley patched up. But routine tests revealed that Haley will need to grow up fast — as she has a baby on the way.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, Hyland hinted at the big news to her Instagram followers. “Buckle up for tonight’s brand new episode of @abcmodernfam guys. It’s gonna be a BUMPY ride!” she captioned a few shots from the show.

Sarah Hyland on Modern Family ABC Modern Family Instagram