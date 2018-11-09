Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her "Baby Bump" After Revealing Her Modern Family Character is Pregnant

Here comes the baby bump!
One day after it was revealed that Sarah Hyland’s character Haley Dunphy was pregnant on Modern Family, the actress is showing off her new “body.”
In a shot posted to Instagram, Hyland, 27, wears a nude bra and jeans and shows off a side profile of her faux bump.
“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned Thursday’s mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”
On Wednesday night, the show introduced the brand new and very dramatic plotline for Haley Dunphy, just a few episodes after the writers killed off DeDe Pritchett (played by Shelley Long.)
In the episode, Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) headed to a carnival and drove the bumper cars to allegedly prove that they are both mature adults after Haley is accused of having Peter Pan syndrome. Unfortunately for her, Dylan bumps into Haley’s car as she’s putting on her lipstick, which causes the tube to get stuck up her nose.
The pair then went to the hospital, to get Haley patched up. But routine tests revealed that Haley will need to grow up fast — as she has a baby on the way.
Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, Hyland hinted at the big news to her Instagram followers. “Buckle up for tonight’s brand new episode of @abcmodernfam guys. It’s gonna be a BUMPY ride!” she captioned a few shots from the show.
The actress also previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that something major was in the cards for her character. There is a “bigger thing than the death” coming up, the actress told the trade publication two weeks ago. “It was a shock, that’s for sure.”
“There’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say,” she continued.
Adding to her comments was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 43, who also spoke about the show’s upcoming curveballs to THR. “There’s a major thing happening this season,” he said. “It’s beyond… I think you’ll be surprised.”
Although it is not yet clear whether the ABC comedy will continue past season 10, the stars said they’re dreading the day they will have to wrap the show.
“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Hyland said.
“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” Ferguson added. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show. … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”
Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.