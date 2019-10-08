Sarah Hyland Asks Best Friend Vanessa Hudgens to Be Her Bridesmaid with Sweet Gift Box

Sarah Hyland wants Vanessa Hudgens by her side when she says “I do!”

The Modern Family actress, 29, asked her longtime pal to be one of her bridesmaids over the weekend with a sweet gift box sent to Hudgens’ home.

Hudgens, 30, shared the surprise on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the beautiful wooden box. It was elegantly adorned with a white ribbon and decorative green and gold leaves — and had Hudgens’ first name engraved in cursive on the lid.

The High School Musical star captioned the photo with a series of emojis and tagged Hyland. She added a sticker that read “Bridesmaid.”

Hyland is getting her entourage ready for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Wells Adams. The pair — who were first linked in 2017 after Adams slid into her DMs — got engaged in July during a romantic trip to Fiji.

Two months after her engagement, the actress told PEOPLE she began wedding planning the second Adams slipped the ring on her finger.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland told PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’”

Since then, Hyland said she dialed it back a bit, but she admitted that planning has been unexpectedly enjoyable.

“I bought wedding magazines, and I cut out stuff that I like visually to make vision boards,” she said. “I’m trying to curate my binder, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I’m like Monica from Friends!”

Wedding aside, Hyland just can’t wait to enjoy the little moments of married life with Adams, once they finally tie the knot.

“I’m excited for us to buy our own house together and to build our family,” she said. “I just appreciate everything even more now. Even tiny things like sitting on the couch and eating chips. Look, I love to do that all day long, but if you’re doing it with the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, it’s just 10 times better.”

Hudgens was also a bridesmaid earlier this year, joining Ashley Tisdale to support their friend, actress Kim Hidalgo, say “I do” to Brant Daugherty in June.