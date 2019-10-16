Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary — Read Their Touching Messages

Before their wedding, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating another milestone in their relationship: their two-year anniversary as a couple.

On Tuesday, the two dedicated sweet posts to one another on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” began the Modern Family star captioned two black-and-white photos of the couple kissing. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you.”

“You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica,” she continued. “I can’t wait to marry you @wellsadams. Happy two years baby #ToPlutoAndBack.”

Adams posted a photo of the two from their engagement this summer, writing, “I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversary’s work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend.”

“Whatever, I lost that battle,” he continued. “You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say.”

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, began flirting on Twitter after he slid into her DMs in summer 2017 during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise, but Hyland had been vocal about her crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The two met in person for the first time at a pre-Emmys party that September, just three days before Hyland, who has kidney dysplasia (a chronic condition caused by her kidneys not fully developing in the womb), underwent her second kidney transplant and 16th surgery in seven years.

Sitting down with PEOPLE last month, Hyland said her hospitalization happening so soon after their first outing wound up being unexpectedly fortuitous.

“On our first date, I had already gotten to the point where I liked him, and I didn’t want to play games,” she said. “Of course, I was nervous to tell him [about her illness], but I knew he liked me enough. And I had to lay everything out on the line.” Within hours of the surgery, “I was on massive amounts of painkillers, FaceTiming him at all hours day and night,” Hyland recalled. “He still liked me somehow, so it definitely brought us closer together.”

Now Hyland and Adams, who got engaged in Fiji in July and live together in Los Angeles, are closer than ever, and the star is focused on building a joyful life post-trauma.

“Wells is the most amazing man I’ve ever met,” she said. “And it’s really nice to know that someone is always in your corner. I just can’t wait to build our home together. Plus, I like the word ‘hubby!'”