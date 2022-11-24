Sarah Hyland 'Jumped' at Chance to Reunite with Adam Devine on 'Pitch Perfect' Spinoff: 'We Love Each Other'

The former Modern Family costars will share the screen again in Peacock's musical/comedy series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

By
Published on November 24, 2022 10:31 AM
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen
Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine. Photo: Julia Terjung/Peacock

Sarah Hyland didn't think twice about joining a new Pitch Perfect spinoff — especially because it meant getting to work with Adam Devine again.

The Modern Family alums will share the screen again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Peacock's musical/comedy series, which sees Pitch Perfect character Bumper (Devine) try his luck at chasing fame in Germany.

For Hyland, who reportedly auditioned for a role in Pitch Perfect 2 but didn't get the part because of her height, joining her former costar in Germany was an easy decision.

"It was so much fun being back together," she told Entertainment Tonight. "When I was given this opportunity to work with Adam again, I just jumped at it because we love each other."

During their Modern Family days, Hyland played the sometimes aloof Dunphy daughter Haley, while Devine played Andy, a Type-A nanny. The characters developed an unexpected friendship on the show and, eventually, a romance.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen
Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine. Julia Terjung/Peacock

Devine was also thrilled to work with Hyland again and shared his sweet take on his costar's talent — comparing her to the legendary Betty White.

"I keep saying that in like 50 years from now when we're all dead, you know how they do those Emmy things where it's like in memoriam of all the old people that died? It'll be a memorial of you, and they'll be like she's acted for 85 years because she's so talented," he told ET.

"She's going to be like Betty White," he continued. "I feel like I'm just happy to be a little blip on [her] rocket to stardom."

Along with Devine and Hyland, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin also stars Jameela Jamil, Flula Borg and Lera Abova.

All episodes of the show's first season are now available to stream in full on Peacock.

