Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland Duet in 'Pitch Perfect' Spin-Off 'Bumper in Berlin' — Watch

After playing loverbirds on Modern Family, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland once again acting opposite one another, this time in the new Peacock's series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

By
Published on November 23, 2022 12:42 PM
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi
Photo: Julia Terjung/Peacock

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland are reunited and it sounds so good!

The actors, who played lovebirds on Modern Family, are back on screen again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — the series follow-up to the hit film franchise, all episodes of which dropped Wednesday on Peacock.

DeVine, of course, is no stranger to the Pitch Perfect universe, having starred in the first two films as Bumper Allen, the arrogant and self-centered a cappella singer who falls for Rebel Wilson's "Fat Amy' character.

Though he skipped the third movie, DeVine returns as Bumper for the spinoff series, which tracks him as he moves to Berlin in hopes to hit it big after becoming a viral video sensation. There, he meets up with Pitch Perfect 2's Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg) and his assistant Heidi (Hyland), an aspiring songwriter.

Episode 2 features DeVine and Hyland duetting on an original ballad called "Know My Name" — a song actually penned by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

Peacock dropped a preview of the scene on YouTube Tuesday.

In the clip, Heidi takes Bumper to her favorite songwriting spot.

"I always do my best songwriting here," she explains. "It makes me feel less lonely. Sometimes I look around at all of the people and I think, 'They might not know the woman at the piano could be a star one day.' "

"I believe," Bumper enthusiastically says, telling her afterwards, "Oh my God, Heidi, that was incredible."

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen
Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine. Julia Terjung/Peacock

Non-Peacock viewers will have a chance to catch Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin when the premiere episode airs on NBC this Monday, Nov. 28, after The Voice.

Even sooner, DeVine and Hyland will be appearing on Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The two, and costar Flula Borg, were photographed rehearsing for the annual event on Monday outside New York City's famed department store.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland perform during the rehearsals for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Paradise marks the first foray into the streaming world for the musical comedy film franchise, which launched in 2012 with Pitch Perfect and also includes 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3.

The trailer details the ups and downs of Bumper's quest for success, and budding romance between him and Heidi. "If you don't take a risk, you don't grow," she tells him in the clip.

Along the way, a producer named DJ Das Boot (Lera Abova) helps Bumper's music evolve, while a rival pop star Gisela (Jameela Jamil) attempts to steal the spotlight.

Of course, there's no shortage of musical moments, which Pitch Perfect fans expect, and even a reference to the movie's iconic "riff off" competition.

Pitch Perfect Peacock Show
A scene from 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'. Julia Terjung/Peacock

The show is executive produced by Pitch Perfect alum Elizabeth Banks, who explained the importance of keeping the original film collection's essence.

"It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey," she added. "This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways — anywhere in the world, at any point in your life."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
First Look! Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine Are Aca-dorable in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam DeVine's 'Corny A Cappella Guy' Rise to Stardom
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
'Pitch Perfect' 's Adam Devine Debuts Brand-New Mashup Ahead of 'Bumper in Berlin'
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rebel Wilson is Living in a Barbie World in a Fun-Filled Halloween Costume: 'Let's Go Party'
Rebel Wilson poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Senior Year,"
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10 Years Since the Release of 'Pitch Perfect' : 'I Love My Bellas!'
Thanksgiving Parade, New York, USA - 22 Nov 2018
Everything to Know About the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Elizabeth Banks Responds to Fans Wanting Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow Pitch Perfect Romance: ‘You Are Being Seen’
Elizabeth Banks Responds to Fans Wanting Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow 'Pitch Perfect' Romance
Adam Devine
'Pitch Perfect' and 'Vampire Academy' Spin-Off Series Set Peacock Premiere Dates
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit
Rebel Wilson and Her 'Pitch Perfect' Costars Celebrate 10th Anniversary: 'Bellas 4 Life!'
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
Katie holmes
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Florence Pugh, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022