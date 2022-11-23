Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland Duet in 'Pitch Perfect' Spin-Off 'Bumper in Berlin' — Watch

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland are reunited and it sounds so good!

The actors, who played lovebirds on Modern Family, are back on screen again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — the series follow-up to the hit film franchise, all episodes of which dropped Wednesday on Peacock.

DeVine, of course, is no stranger to the Pitch Perfect universe, having starred in the first two films as Bumper Allen, the arrogant and self-centered a cappella singer who falls for Rebel Wilson's "Fat Amy' character.

Though he skipped the third movie, DeVine returns as Bumper for the spinoff series, which tracks him as he moves to Berlin in hopes to hit it big after becoming a viral video sensation. There, he meets up with Pitch Perfect 2's Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg) and his assistant Heidi (Hyland), an aspiring songwriter.

Episode 2 features DeVine and Hyland duetting on an original ballad called "Know My Name" — a song actually penned by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

Peacock dropped a preview of the scene on YouTube Tuesday.

In the clip, Heidi takes Bumper to her favorite songwriting spot.

"I always do my best songwriting here," she explains. "It makes me feel less lonely. Sometimes I look around at all of the people and I think, 'They might not know the woman at the piano could be a star one day.' "

"I believe," Bumper enthusiastically says, telling her afterwards, "Oh my God, Heidi, that was incredible."

Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine. Julia Terjung/Peacock

Non-Peacock viewers will have a chance to catch Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin when the premiere episode airs on NBC this Monday, Nov. 28, after The Voice.

Even sooner, DeVine and Hyland will be appearing on Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The two, and costar Flula Borg, were photographed rehearsing for the annual event on Monday outside New York City's famed department store.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Paradise marks the first foray into the streaming world for the musical comedy film franchise, which launched in 2012 with Pitch Perfect and also includes 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3.

The trailer details the ups and downs of Bumper's quest for success, and budding romance between him and Heidi. "If you don't take a risk, you don't grow," she tells him in the clip.

Along the way, a producer named DJ Das Boot (Lera Abova) helps Bumper's music evolve, while a rival pop star Gisela (Jameela Jamil) attempts to steal the spotlight.

Of course, there's no shortage of musical moments, which Pitch Perfect fans expect, and even a reference to the movie's iconic "riff off" competition.

A scene from 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'. Julia Terjung/Peacock

The show is executive produced by Pitch Perfect alum Elizabeth Banks, who explained the importance of keeping the original film collection's essence.

"It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey," she added. "This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways — anywhere in the world, at any point in your life."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now streaming on Peacock.