“Grey's Anatomy will always have my heart. They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out,” the actress shared

Sarah Drew Says She Would 'Never Rule Out' a Return to Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew isn't quite ready to say goodbye to her character Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy.

The Stolen by Their Father actress, 41, shared that she would "absolutely" be open to returning to the hit ABC drama series during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

Drew bid farewell to Grey's Anatomy after nine seasons in March 2018. On the show, April got married to Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening) and left her job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She briefly returned last year after her character got a divorce and moved to Boston with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and their daughter.

"It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming," she told the outlet of being back on the set. "It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn't honestly know I needed."

Drew previously revealed how she hoped her character's storyline would end on the long-running show.

"I always, always wanted her to end up with Jackson, especially after they had their baby," Drew said in the tell-all book about the series, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, according to Insider.

The Cruel Summer star also opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her off-screen relationship with Williams, who will make his Broadway debut in Take Me Out alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson this spring.

"It's funny. Last week my son had winter break and I took him to New York to visit family and see some shows," she shared. "And on our way to go get tickets to Aladdin, we passed by Jesse's theater, so I went and snapped a little selfie and texted him!"

She continued, "I'm like, 'Are you in the theater right now?' And he's like, 'Oh my gosh!' I hope I can make it. I hope my schedule allows for me to make it to see him shine."