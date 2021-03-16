Sarah Drew Reunites with Jesse Williams on Grey's Anatomy Set Ahead of Guest Starring Appearance

It was recently announced that Sarah Drew will reprise her role as April Kepner on an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy

"Japril" is back!

Sarah Drew reunited with Grey's Anatomy costar Jesse Williams on the set of the medical drama Tuesday, less than a week after it was announced that she would be making a guest starring appearance this season.

Drew, 40, played Dr. April Kepner for nearly a decade before she was written off the show in 2018. Williams, who has remained on the show, plays Dr. Jackson Avery, April's ex-husband and the father of her child.

"Nbd. Not excited at all," Drew, 40, captioned a selfie with Williams on Instagram alongside several heart emojis.

Williams, 39, also shared footage from the reunion, posting a video of himself getting into a car, only to find Drew already sitting in the backseat. He captioned the clip with a simple gift emoji.

Following her surprising exit at the end of season 14, Drew previously said that returning to Grey's would be "hard," but that she would "never say never" to reprising her role.

"I'll never say never because they are my family," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there."

"But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to," she continued. "There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her."

Drew's upcoming appearance on the long-running ABC series will mark the latest in several cameos from former stars, including Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight.