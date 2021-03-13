Sarah Drew to Reprise Her Role as April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy: Report

Sarah Drew's character was written off the show at the end of season 14

A fan-favorite character is reportedly set to return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Sarah Drew — who played Dr. April Kepner for nearly a decade before she was written off the show in 2018 — will make a guest star appearance this season, Deadline reported Friday.

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Drew's appearance on the long-running medical drama will be the latest in several cameos from former stars, including Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight.

Following her surprising exit at the end of season 14, Drew said that returning to Grey's would be "hard," but that she would "never say never" to a reprisal of April.

"I'll never say never because they are my family. I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there," Drew told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018 about a potential return to the series.

"But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to," she said. "There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her."

"I think saying hello again would be hard," Drew added later in the interview. "But again, I'll never say never."

In the final episode featuring April, Drew's character survived a car accident, got married and quit Grey Sloan Memorial hospital to work with people experiencing homelessness instead.

In the latest episode of Grey's, fans had to say goodbye to another beloved character: Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr. Andrew DeLuca, who died on the operating table during the season 17 mid-season premiere on Thursday.