Sarah Drew Says Returning to Grey’s Anatomy 'Would Be Hard' — But She'll 'Never Say Never'

Have Grey’s Anatomy fans really seen the last of Dr. April Kepner?

Last spring, news broke that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw were exiting the show at the end of season 14. After nine years on the ABC drama, Drew, 38, said goodbye to her beloved character, who she took on in season 6 — but April’s return isn’t out of the question.

“I’ll never say never because they are my family. I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there,” Drew told Entertainment Tonight about returning to the series.

When the mother of two learned that April was being written off the show, she had to end her relationship with her character like she would a real-life human being.

“But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to,” said Drew. “There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her.”

“I’ve loved her and I’ve said thank you to her and I’ve enjoyed my journey being with her,” Drew said of April. “She feels like an appendage. She’s a person, she’s a real person in my life. It’s a long time to embody someone nine months out of the year and I really had to say goodbye to her.”

In last season’s finale, April survived a car accident, got married and quit Grey Sloan Memorial hospital to work with the homeless instead. Since her character didn’t die, she could reasonably return for an episode or two. But would she?

“I think saying hello again would be hard,” Drew said. “But again, I’ll never say never.”

In September, Drew likened her Grey’s Anatomy exit to attending her own funeral.

“In a way, you almost feel like you’re attending your own funeral. Weirdly. But in a really beautiful way,” she told Vulture at BAFTA’s pre-Emmys party.

“I think that in being let go, the outcry of support from fans, from my cast, from my crew, was so extraordinary. I talk about it as being love bombed,” Drew told the website.

“It’s like when you’re let go before something ends and when it’s not your choice, people come up and tell you why they love you and how much they love you and what you meant to them,”she added.

Despite her departure after nearly a decade, Drew said, “There’s been so many silver linings,” adding, “Nine years playing one character, it’s a long time! I am so excited to spread my wings and be somebody else for a time.”

