Sara Ramírez Says Their And Just Like That... Character Che Diaz 'Is Not Here to Be Liked'

Sara Ramírez is addressing some of the negative feedback their And Just Like That... character, Che Diaz, has received.

"I don't recognize myself in Che," Ramírez — who came out as non-binary in 2020 and uses the pronouns they/them — told The New York Times ahead of the Sex and the City revival's season 1 finale on Thursday.

"I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry," they said when asked if they pay attention to the criticism of the character, whose affair with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) leads to the end of Miranda's marriage with Steve.

"And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval," Ramírez continued. "They're here to be themselves."

Ramírez also pointed out that they are "not in control of the writing," adding: "I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation. But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they're doing."

When asked how they thought the character of Che would respond to the public reaction of their character in the HBO Max series, the Grey's Anatomy alum said that question would better be answered by the people who brought Che to life.

"Michael Patrick King [And Just Like That…'s showrunner] and the writers' room would probably answer that best since they wrote the character of Che Diaz," they said.

"I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human; something with a sprinkling of self-deprecation, because I think they know they're a narcissist. And maybe just a little reminder that no one's perfect."

King also commented on the reaction to Che Diaz in a recent interview with Variety, specifically how viewers received their role in Miranda's sexual reawakening and desire for a divorce from Steve.

"I said in the writing room, 'Uh, get ready. Because what's coming is outrage about Miranda calling out her marriage.' Whoever is in the activating of that will be an issue," he said.

"People are going to look for who's the villain. Che is, in my estimation, honest, dangerous, sexy, funny and warm," he later added. "What everybody else is projecting on that character has a lot to do with what they want to have happen to Miranda in the story. It has so little to do with Che."