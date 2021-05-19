The Grey’s Anatomy and Madame Secretary alum will be a series regular on the upcoming reboot

Sara Ramírez Joins the Cast of HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival as a Non-Binary Podcast Host

The cast of the upcoming Sex and the City reboot is expanding!

Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez has signed on to the show, titled And Just Like That, as a series regular, HBO Max announced Wednesday.

The actor, 45, will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," the character description reads.

"Everyone at 'And Just Like That…' is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the 'Sex and the City' family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Ramírez, who is non-binary, rose to prominence with their role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's, but left the show in 2016. They have since become a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights and later portrayed the bisexual, non-binary role of Kat Sandoval in the CBS drama Madam Secretary.

In addition to Ramírez, the only other confirmed cast members for the SATC revival are returning stars Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

The trio are all executive producing the series as well as reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 (2010) | Credit: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

HBO Max first announced the reboot of the popular franchise, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010, in January.

In a statement at the time, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.