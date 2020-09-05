Sara Haines Will Return as a Co-Host on The View: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

Sara Haines is officially returning to her role as a co-host on The View.

In mid-August, PEOPLE confirmed that Haines, 42, was in talks with the ABC show and finalizing a deal. Variety first reported that the former co-host would be returning to the program for season 24, which is set to premiere after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for -- different women, different backgrounds and different points of view -- just speaks to my soul," Haines said in a statement. "I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky."

Haines also celebrated her return to the daytime talk show in a post on her Instagram page.

“Loving all of my “views” right now 😊,” she wrote alongside a photo featuring her two children, as well as a mug from The View. “This mug has seen enough of the couch and is ready to return to the @theviewabc table (metaphorically speaking in these times) next week!!! We are overdue for some good times in 2020 - let’s do this!!”

Haines previously served as a co-host for two seasons from 2016 to 2018. She made a few guest appearances on the most recent season earlier this year, which had the co-hosts conducting the show from their respective homes amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

She originally left her gig at The View to helm GMA Day, the third-hour block of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. It was rebranded as Strahan, Sara and Keke with the full-time addition of Keke Palmer in August 2019.

However, the trio's show was recently canceled after being sidelined in March for coronavirus coverage.

"Here's the thing, when the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds ... the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," Palmer explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August. "So I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later, because our show was really about an audience. That's what we do — we do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's really about fun conversations and lightheartedness."