The ladies of The View are getting it!

Following the news that Sara Haines would be departing the talk show to join Michael Strahan on a new third hour of Good Morning America, Meghan McCain shared a picture of herself having a drink with Haines and a few other co-hosts — including Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Paula Faris — to Instagram.

“Ladies get lit Thursday’s!” she captioned the group shot on Thursday.

ABC is reportedly considering at least two politically-oriented television personalities to fill Haines’ spot on the talk show: Fox News‘ Abby Huntsman and CNN contributor and regular The View guest Ana Navarro. Both women have openly conservative viewpoints, which would prove to be an interesting balance for the current dynamic.

McCain, who is currently the most outspoken Republican on the show, recently fought back against former View co-host Sherri Shepherd‘s comments that she was “tak[ing] the whole Republican world on her shoulders” and needed to “lighten up a little.” She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday and argued that despite how it might look to outsiders, she and her more liberal colleagues get along just fine after the cameras stop rolling.

In particular, she defended herself against long-standing feud rumors surrounding her and Behar.

“I genuinely have such affection for her. I really am over this ‘feuding of Meghan and Joy’ [rumor]. We fight like boxers and then we get out in the match and we pump glove and we’re good,” she explained. “I love Joy. She’s really fun to go drinking with. Even though she can have one drink and she’s wasted.”

At the same time, she was also receptive to the idea of adding another conservative woman’s voice to the show panel as Haines exits, saying, “It’s not important to me to have another Republican on the show. I think I can hold my own, and I’m very strong. Would it be nice? Of course.”

Faris is also leaving The View and Good Morning America to pursue a new role at ABC, which focuses more on reporting and breaking news for the network.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.