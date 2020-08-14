The TV personality served as a co-host on the ABC talk show for two seasons from 2016 to 2018

Sara Haines Is 'in Talks' to Return to The View as Co-Host After GMA Hour Cancellation

Sara Haines is poised to make a return to The View — just in time for the upcoming presidential election.

PEOPLE can confirm that the former co-host is in talks with the ABC daytime talk show and finalizing a deal. Variety first reported that Haines, 42, will be returning to the program in September as a co-host for season 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haines previously served as a co-host for two seasons from 2016 to 2018. She made a few guest appearances on the most recent season earlier this year, which had the co-hosts conducting the show from their respective homes amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The series is currently on hiatus and will resume its daily shows after Labor Day on Sep. 8.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Haines originally left her gig at The View to helm GMA Day, the third-hour block of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. It was rebranded as Strahan, Sara and Keke with the full-time addition of Keke Palmer in August 2019.

The trio's show was recently canceled after being sidelined in March for coronavirus coverage.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

"Here's the thing, when the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds ... the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," Palmer said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month. "So I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later, because our show was really about an audience. That's what we do — we do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's really about fun conversations and lightheartedness."