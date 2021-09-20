Sara Haines Gets Mean Girls-Themed Birthday Surprise on The View Featuring Star Daniel Franzese

Sara Haines has the best co-workers ever!

While co-hosting The View Monday, Haines — who turned 44 on Saturday — was taken by surprise when her colleague Whoopi Goldberg revealed the big surprise they had planned for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We know everything about you, especially your obsession with the movie Mean Girls," Goldberg, 65, said before a clip from the 2004 flick played.

Goldberg then asked Daniel Franzese — who played Damian Leigh in the film — to come out, leading Haines' jaw to drop. Haines then screamed: "DAMIAN!"

Franzese, 43, performed Christina Aguilera's hit "Beautiful," which his character also sang in the teen comedy. After the short performance, Haines and Franzese hugged as she thanked him for the kind gesture.

Haines was then given a Burn Book-themed cake inspired by the film. Additionally, Franzese brought her the movie's iconic spring fling queen crown.

Sara Haines Gets Mean Girls-Themed Birthday Surprise on The View Featuring Star Daniel Franzese Credit: the view/ youtube

"Am I spring fling queen?" Haines said as Franzese confirmed her victory.

Like Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls character Cady Heron, Haines broke off pieces of the crown and tossed it into the live studio audience. Franzese also pulled out a backup crown and gave pieces of it to Haines' colleagues.

Franzese also gave Haines a replica of Damian's pink shirt. On the back, the shirt read, "You Go Sara Coco," in reference to one of Damian's lines from the movie.

Sara Haines Gets Mean Girls-Themed Birthday Surprise on The View Featuring Star Daniel Franzese Credit: the view/ youtube

Haines received another special gesture from loved ones on the eve of her birthday. Nearly tearing up in an Instagram video Friday, Haines showed how her friends decorated her dressing room and made her a cake.

"I am in a happy place," Haines said. "But it's mainly because I wish I could channel this joy outward. I mean, how special do I feel right now? It was already a Friday, so I was already in a great mood. Coming into this just is next level."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, Haines thanked everyone who helped to make her birthday extra special.

"Thank you to *every* single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. The love I felt still has me floating," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with husband Max Shifrin.