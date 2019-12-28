Sara Gilbert Seen Without Her Wedding Ring a Day After Filing for Separation from Linda Perry

Image zoom Mega Agency

Sara Gilbert has taken off her wedding ring.

On Saturday, the former The Talk co-host, 44, was spotted for the first time since news of her separation from wife Linda Perry. Gilbert, who was dressed in a camouflage beanie, grey top and black pants, was seen in Los Angeles, heading out in a limousine with her kids.

Gilbert filed papers for a legal separation on Friday in L.A., according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Conners actress lists their date of separation as Aug. 13, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Gilbert requests for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry, 54, or herself.

The pair share 4½-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mom to her two kids, Levi Hawk, 15, Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship.

Gilbert and Perry, who is the former frontwoman for 4 Non Blondes, wed in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011. They got engaged in April 2013 when Perry proposed with a music-themed picnic.

Perry, a four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer, has had great success in the music business, creating hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani and more.

Reps for Gilbert and Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.