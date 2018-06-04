Sara Gilbert Is 'Sad for the People Who Lost Their Jobs' on Roseanne

Sara Gilbert is disappointed that the Roseanne revival was canceled after one season — but she fully supports ABC’s decision to end the series in the wake of Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet.

Gilbert, who starred as Barr’s daughter Darlene Conner on the original 1988 series and this year’s reboot, addressed the sitcom’s cancellation Monday on The Talk.

“In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert, 43, began. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion and it’s sad to see it end in this way.”

The actress continued, “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Last week, ABC canceled Roseanne after series creator and star Barr shared (and then deleted) a tweet comparing former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, to an ape.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Barr, 65, tweeted Wednesday morning that she “mistakenly thought [Jarrett] was white.”

In a statement last Tuesday, president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced that the show had been canceled: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Following Barr’s racist tweet, Gilbert shared a statement. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she tweeted.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” she added.

Following a turbulent week in which she and hundreds of others lost their jobs, Barr revealed on Twitter that she “begged” ABC to let her “make amends.”

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted, referencing the Disney/ABC Television Group President.

“I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right,” she continued. “I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

She added, “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she wrote in another tweet. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”

Although the reboot has been scrapped, some of the fan-favorite characters could potentially return for a spinoff series focused on Gilbert’s character.

A source close to the project confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the network is discussing a potential spinoff revolving around Darlene Conner.

“Talks are underway, but it’s too preliminary to know if it’s going to gel or not,” the source said.