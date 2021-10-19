Sara Gilbert previously filed for divorce from Linda Perry in 2019

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's Divorce Is Officially Finalized 2 Years After Split

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are officially over.

The exes' divorce was finalized on Oct. 15, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Gilbert, 46, and Perry, 56, will have joint legal custody of their 6-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio. The pair is "ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes's care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare," the document states.

The day-to-day decisions surrounding their child will be "the responsibility of the party in whose home Rhodes is then residing."

Neither Gilbert nor Perry will receive spousal support.

Gilbert and Perry began dating in 2011 and got married in 2014. They welcomed Rhodes in 2015, but The Conners actress also has two children, Levi Hawk, 17, and Sawyer Jane, 14, from her previous relationship with ex Allison Adler.

PEOPLE confirmed in December 2019 that Gilbert had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple — whose date of separation is listed as August 2019 — had been married for nearly six years.

Sarah Gilbert Linda Perry Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Weeks after the divorce filing was made public, Perry told PEOPLE "everything happens for a reason."

"All I can do is continue my journey," the 4 Non Blondes musician said in 2020.

