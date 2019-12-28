Sara Gilbert Files for Separation from Linda Perry After Nearly 6 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sara Gilbert is separating from wife Linda Perry.

The Conners actress, 44, filed papers for a legal separation on Friday in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Gilbert lists their date of separation as Aug. 13, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former The Talk co-host requests for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry, 54, or herself.

The pair share 4½-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mom to her two kids, Levi Hawk, 15, Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship.

Gilbert and Perry, who is the former frontwoman for 4 Non Blondes, wed in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011. They got engaged in April 2013 when Perry proposed with a music-themed picnic.

Reps for Gilbert and Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news of their separation.

In April, Gilbert announced she was leaving the CBS daytime show The Talk after nine years to focus on her family as well as her career as an actress and producer.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and (hosting) here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” she said. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or take time for myself.”

Gilbert’s final show aired in August, during which Perry made a surprise appearance with daughter Sawyer. Marie Osmond replaced Gilbert for the tenth season, which premiered in September.

Perry, a four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer, has had great success in the music business, creating hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani and more.