Watch Sara Gilbert's Daughter Surprise Her with an Original Song on Her Last Day of The Talk

Sara Gilbert got a surprise visit during her emotional sendoff from The Talk on Friday.

In a sneak peek (shared exclusively with PEOPLE) from Gilbert’s final appearance on the CBS talk show Friday, her daughter Sawyer joins her, co-host Sharon Osbourne, and Gilbert’s wife, musician Linda Perry, on stage, where the 12-year-old reveals that she’ll be singing her own song to commemorate her mom’s last episode.

“She thinks we are playing ‘Shallow,’ but I didn’t think that was special enough, so I wrote you a song,” Sawyer says. Gilbert, 44, thanks and hugs her daughter.

“It’s called ‘Mama’!” Sawyer exclaims.

As Perry, 54, plays the piano, Sawyer performs her original song as her mom watches from the audience with a smile on her face.

“‘Cause Mama, I love you, you make my everyday, oh Mama, I love you, please don’t ever go away,” the teenager quietly sings as Gilbert tears up.

Sawyer wraps up the two-minute long performance to a standing ovation and huge applause from the audience. Gilbert joins her daughter on stage and gives her a sweet hug and kiss on the forehand.

Gilbert shares Sawyer, whom she welcomed in 2007, with ex-husband and TV producer Allison Adler. The two split up in 2011, one year after Gilbert revealed on The Talk that she ias a lesbian. The exes also share son Levi, 14.

The Roseanne actress began dating songwriter and music producer Linda Perry after her breakup. The pair wed in 2014, and welcomed their son Rhodes Emilio, 4, the next year.

In April, Gilbert confirmed on-air that she was leaving The Talk to focus on her career as an actress and producer.

“I’m nervous. This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” she said.

“I obviously love it here and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, and time for myself,” she added. “And as I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act, and I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, ‘There’s no time.’ I’ll look at even just small things in my life — my youngest is 4 years old and I still haven’t made his baby book.”

In May, CBS announced that Marie Osmond would replace Gilbert for the show’s tenth season, premiering in September. She joins Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba as the full lineup.

