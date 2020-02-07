Sara and Erin Foster Never Want to Be Real Housewives — but They May Bring Back Barely Famous!

We’re sure Andy Cohen would love to have Sara and Erin Foster join the Housewives franchise — but he shouldn’t get his hopes up.

The sisters spoke to PEOPLE in Los Angeles on Thursday at an event celebrating their partnership with Bev, a canned California rosé created by founder and CEO Alix Peabody. There, they weighed in on whether they would ever consider becoming Housewives now that they’re both married. (Erin, 37, wed businessman Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve, and Sara, 38, has been married to tennis pro Tommy Haas since 2010.)

“Not for me,” Erin said. “We’re never going to a reality show.”

“I don’t think there’s ever a world — unless I was like, destitute, and even then probably — where I would fight with women on-camera and be myself,” Sara added. “I don’t want anyone to know what I’m like in the morning. I don’t want anyone to see that side of me!”

But the sisters — whose former stepmother Yolanda Hadid, ex-wife of their dad David Foster, left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016 — do have other TV projects in the pipeline.

“We have so many things going on,” Sara said. “We have a deal at 20th [Century Fox], so we’re developing a bunch of TV shows with them. And we are possibly bringing back Barely Famous for a third season.”

On the satirical comedy Barely Famous, Sara and Erin played sisters desperate to make it in Hollywood. Naturally, hilarity ensued as the fictional siblings tried and failed to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, often butting heads with celebrities (real life pals of Sara and Erin) who had cameos on the show.

The show ran for two seasons on VH1 in 2015 and 2016, and Sara told PEOPLE on Thursday that they are “just getting the rights back.”

“People are always asking for it to come back,” Erin explained. “I think we realized that we’ve done a bunch of different things and had success since the show, but the truth is, at the root of our partnership together, I think people just want to see Barely Famous again.”

“Yeah, I think it would be great,” Sara added.