Sandra Oh's Killing Eve Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Killing Eve Sandra Oh
DAN SNIERSON
January 03, 2019 02:52 PM

You’re getting closer to the dawn of a new Eve.

BBC America announced on Thursday that season 2 of Killing Eve will debut on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

The spy thriller, which pits British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), debuted last April, and over eight episodes, it developed a cult following and a spot on many TV critics’ Top 10 TV shows of 2018 lists. The show — which was named Outstanding New Program at the Television Critics Association Awards — also received two Emmy nominations in 2018, one for Oh in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, and one for executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Outstanding Writing.

Season 2, which will consist of 8 episodes, was ordered days before it aired the season 1 premiere. It features the addition of several cast members, including Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt.

In the announcement of the premiere date, a brief promo features Eve running her hands through her hair in slo-mo thought while the voice of Eve’s (ex-?)boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) asks, “Why are you and Villanelle so interested in each other? What really happened in Paris?

For a peek at season 2, check out EW’s exclusive gallery of first-look photos over here.

