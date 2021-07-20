These Throwback Photos of Sandra Oh Prove She's a Timeless Treasure

Would you believe us if we told you that the Killing Eve actress is 50 years old?! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 20, 2021 04:58 PM

1 of 15

Ageless Beauty

Credit: Pierre Roussel/Getty Images

Sandra Oh turns 50 today, and if you're shocked by that, you're not alone! The actress simply does not age, and we have the throwback photos to prove it! Is she 25 or 50 in this photo? You'll never know! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Winner, Winner

Credit: Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images

We're not sure who the real winner is here: Sandra Oh or that absolutely fabulous feathered dress and glove combo! 

3 of 15

The Big Bang

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

1997 was the time of slip dresses and baby bangs — though we think Oh could still rock them both in 2021. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Rick Eglinton/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Orange you glad that no one is expecting you to be as cool as Sandra Oh? 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Purple Princess

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

It doesn't get more Y2K than a mesh choker and purple sunnies. We wonder if, now that these accessories are back in style, Oh will grace us with another iconic sunglasses moment! 

6 of 15

The Queen Is Coming

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2001's The Princess Diaries, Oh played Vice Principal Gupta, who famously proclaimed, "The queen is coming!" (Watch her reenact it here.) 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Sparkle and Shine

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

You're telling me that this photo is from the 2003 Critics' Choice Awards and not from 2021? I don't believe you. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Golden (Globe) Goddess

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Oh is the first actor of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes and to host the awards! This photo was taken three years before her first win, in 2003. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Light and Fresh

Credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

Oh looked fresh-faced and sun kissed at the 2003 preimere of Under The Tuscan Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Lady In Red

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

The actress wore a red ensemble to the 2003 Women in Hollywood luncheon, and of course accessorized with sunnies. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Is There a Doctor In the House?

Credit: Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

In 2005, Oh began her stint on Grey's Anatomy, playing the incredibly intelligent and talented cardiothoracic surgeon, Cristina Yang. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Old Hollywood Glam

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Not even this hooded ensemble could hide Oh's glow at the 2004 Toronto International Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Bundled Up

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Oh bundled up for the premiere of Closer in 2004. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Think Pink

Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Oh traded in her scrubs for an ultra-feminine pink gown at the 2005 Golden Globes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Paging Dr. Oh!

Credit: Frank Ockenfels/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

What do we think? Did she find the fountain of youth? Make a deal with a mythical creature? Turn into a vampire? Because whatever it is, we need some of it, stat! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger