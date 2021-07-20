These Throwback Photos of Sandra Oh Prove She's a Timeless Treasure
Would you believe us if we told you that the Killing Eve actress is 50 years old?!
Ageless Beauty
Sandra Oh turns 50 today, and if you're shocked by that, you're not alone! The actress simply does not age, and we have the throwback photos to prove it! Is she 25 or 50 in this photo? You'll never know!
Winner, Winner
We're not sure who the real winner is here: Sandra Oh or that absolutely fabulous feathered dress and glove combo!
The Big Bang
1997 was the time of slip dresses and baby bangs — though we think Oh could still rock them both in 2021.
Through the Looking Glass
Orange you glad that no one is expecting you to be as cool as Sandra Oh?
Purple Princess
It doesn't get more Y2K than a mesh choker and purple sunnies. We wonder if, now that these accessories are back in style, Oh will grace us with another iconic sunglasses moment!
The Queen Is Coming
In 2001's The Princess Diaries, Oh played Vice Principal Gupta, who famously proclaimed, "The queen is coming!" (Watch her reenact it here.)
Sparkle and Shine
You're telling me that this photo is from the 2003 Critics' Choice Awards and not from 2021? I don't believe you.
Golden (Globe) Goddess
Oh is the first actor of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes and to host the awards! This photo was taken three years before her first win, in 2003.
Light and Fresh
Oh looked fresh-faced and sun kissed at the 2003 preimere of Under The Tuscan Sun.
Lady In Red
The actress wore a red ensemble to the 2003 Women in Hollywood luncheon, and of course accessorized with sunnies.
Is There a Doctor In the House?
In 2005, Oh began her stint on Grey's Anatomy, playing the incredibly intelligent and talented cardiothoracic surgeon, Cristina Yang.
Old Hollywood Glam
Not even this hooded ensemble could hide Oh's glow at the 2004 Toronto International Film Festival.
Bundled Up
Oh bundled up for the premiere of Closer in 2004.
Think Pink
Oh traded in her scrubs for an ultra-feminine pink gown at the 2005 Golden Globes.
Paging Dr. Oh!
What do we think? Did she find the fountain of youth? Make a deal with a mythical creature? Turn into a vampire? Because whatever it is, we need some of it, stat!