"It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character," the two-time Golden Globe winner said of portraying Dr. Cristina Yang on the ABC drama

Sandra Oh Says She Won't Return to Grey's Anatomy: 'I Have Moved On'

It's been seven years since Sandra Oh left Grey's Anatomy — and fans shouldn't hold out hope that she might one day return.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 49, recently shut down the possibility of reprising her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on the hit ABC medical drama, noting on the Los Angeles Times' podcast Asian Enough that she's "moved on."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go," she said. "I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."

"I love it, though," she added. "And this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this."

Oh played Cristina for the first 10 seasons of Grey's before announcing her departure in 2013. The performance earned her her first Golden Globe Award, as well as five Emmy Award nominations.

Grey's Anatomy cast Credit: Frank Ockenfels/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Since her exit, Oh has moved onto other projects, including the hit series Killing Eve, which will return for a fourth and final season next year. She encouraged fans to follow along as she advocates for more representation of the Asian American community.

"Please come with me to Killing Eve and on to [the upcoming Netflix series] The Chair and on to the other projects," Oh said on Asian Enough. "Come see the characters that I'm playing that are much more deeply integrated in … the Asian American experience."

Killing Eve Credit: BBC AMERICA

Grey's Anatomy was renewed this week for season 18, though the show's future beyond that remains to be seen.

"It's, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it?" star Ellen Pompeo said in February, pondering the show's eventual conclusion on CBS Sunday Morning. "I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans — I want to make sure we do it right."

RELATED VIDEO: Grey's Anatomy Star Jesse Williams to Exit After 12 Seasons — 'I Will Forever Be Grateful'

The current season 17 has welcomed back a number of former stars as Pompeo's Meredith Grey spent time in an idyllic beach dream sequence while battling COVID-19. Among those that returned were Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey, and Eric Dane as Mark Sloan. Sarah Drew also returned as April Kepner.