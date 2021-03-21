Sandra Oh Gives Impassioned Speech at Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh: 'I'm Proud to Be Asian'

Sandra Oh said she's "proud to be Asian" during a "Stop Asian Hate" protest in Pittsburgh on Saturday, just days after eight people were killed in the deadly spree shooting at three Atlanta-area spas.

The Killing Eve actress, 49, spoke to a crowd of masked people on the streets and declared her support for Asian Americans during a time when violence against the community has been rising.

"Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other," said Oh, according to CBS Pittsburgh. "For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen."

"I know many of us in our community are very scared," the Grey's Anatomy alum continued, "and I understand that. And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities. I will challenge everyone here, if you see something will you help me?"

As Oh received cheers from the crowd, she went on to lead them in chants saying, "I am proud to be Asian."

Sandra Oh speaks at a Stop Asian Hate rally

Two days before the protest, Oh released a statement on Instagram about the deadly Atlanta shootings and included links to support and donate towards causes helping the Asian community.

"I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16," she wrote. "And to all the victims of racist violence. I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are scared but let us not be afraid."

"Remember #itsanhonorjusttobeasian," Oh added.

Along with Oh, many Asian American stars have spoken out against the rise of violence in the aftermath of the Atlanta shooting, including Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Chung.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden ordered the White House, military grounds and other federal government buildings to lower the American flag through Monday "as a mark of respect."

Local investigators have said that the suspect in the Atlanta massacre, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, seemed to have a sex addiction and the spas were "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate." Though authorities said there's no evidence suggesting the suspect was motivated by race, six of the victims were Asian women.

Victims include Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.