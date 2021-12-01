Celebrating Sandra Oh's Most Iconic Roles as She's Named One of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year

Her most famous and beloved role is none other than that of Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy. After shooting more than 200 episodes as Yang, Oh officially said goodbye to the show at season 10, and has remained one of the most loved characters from the long-running series.

At the time of her departure, Oh said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the cast and crew had surprised her with her very first call sheet from the pilot episode and her very last.

"I came apart because I saw everyone was in one room," she told the outlet.

She added, "In that moment, it felt like one of those scenes where you're spinning the camera around the actor because I'm standing in the lobby and I'm turning around and seeing the set filled with people I've worked with for a decade. It was that moment where I realized I could publicly thank every single person for this experience."

The show went on to win multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes, and Oh would win her first Golden Globe award in 2006 for best performance by an actress in a supporting role.