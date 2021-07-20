Sandra Oh Celebrates 50th Birthday with a Special Tribute to Her Favorite Roles: 'My Muses'

The actress celebrated her milestone birthday with shoutouts to characters like Cristina Yang and Eve Polastri

Sandra Oh is celebrating her 50th birthday by paying tribute to some of the characters she's portrayed throughout her career.

On Tuesday, the actress shared several photos on Instagram in honor of the day, including a beautiful selfie as well as a snap of herself holding birthday balloons and a vibrant bouquet of flowers.

"I'm 50 today!!!🎂🌸🎉 Thank you mum, dad, grace&ray and all the clans of our family tree," she began her caption.

She then thanked a list of friends and collaborators before she gave a special shoutout to some of the roles she's played over the years for "being in [her] life." Among the characters she called her "muses" were Grey's Anatomy's Dr. Cristina Yang and Killing Eve's Eve Polastri.

She also gave shoutouts to Evelyn Lau from 1994's The Diary of Evelyn Lau, Rita Wu from HBO's Arli$$, Jade Li from 1994's Double Happiness and Ji Yoon Kim, her character in the upcoming Netflix series The Chair.

"Thank you to All who have watched and supported and who still want to watch. I can't thank you enough," she concluded. "For my beloved who made the book that reminds me who I am, thank you. ❤️"

Although she still holds space for the roles from her past, Oh has also made it clear that she doesn't plan to return to them. In May, the two-time Golden Globe winner noted on the Los Angeles Times' podcast Asian Enough that she's "moved on" from Grey's Anatomy.

"It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go," she said. "I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."

Sandra Oh in Grey's Anatomy Credit: Karen Neal/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"I love it, though," she added. "And this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this."

Oh began her acting career in the late 1980s, more than 15 years before she made her debut on Grey's Anatomy as Cristina Yang— a role that launched her to critical acclaim. Her 10 seasons earned her her first Golden Globe Award, as well as five Emmy Award nominations.

Since her exit from the medical drama, Oh has moved onto other projects, including the hit series Killing Eve, which will return for a fourth and final season next year.

During her appearance on the Asian Enough podcast, Oh encouraged fans to follow along as she advocates for more representation of the Asian American community.