Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg on Hosting the 2019 Golden Globes: 'We're Going to Find Our Own Way'

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are gearing up to host the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday — and they couldn’t be more thrilled!

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Killing Eve actress and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star discuss their upcoming hosting duties, what viewers can expect, and their responses when they were recruited for the job.

“My reaction was, ‘Is this a joke,'” says Oh, 47. “And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill. There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.”

The duo, who were named co-hosts of the awards show in December, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards, when they mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mix up before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

“We met at the Emmys, but we’re getting to know each other fast,” says Samberg, 40. “Turns out we’re very compatible.

While the last duo to host the Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Oh and Samberg admit they don’t necessarily have a strategy when it comes to hosting.

“I am leery to put the duo-ness anywhere near Tina and Amy,” Oh says. “I think Andy and I are just going to find our way and do our own thing. Andy is so seasoned. I am not in that realm. I really just want to hang out with him … onstage … in front of millions of people!”

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, follow in the footsteps of last year’s host Seth Meyers. (Oh is also nominated for best actress in a drama TV series for Killing Eve this year.)

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.