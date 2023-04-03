'Secret Invasion' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Returns as Nick Fury in Marvel's Newest Disney+ Series

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 3, 2023 11:31 AM

Samuel L. Jackson is back on Earth (and without his trademark eyepatch) in the new trailer for Marvel's upcoming thriller series, Secret Invasion.

Jackson's Nick Fury character has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since he appeared in the post-credit scene of 2008's Iron Man, but this is the first time Jackson, 74, has headlined a Marvel storyline.

The new Disney+ series, set in the present-day MCU, will follow Fury as he learns of the invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, an alien species who audiences will remember from 2019's Captain Marvel.

The two-minute trailer, which premiered during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, shows an intense Fury navigating the murky world of espionage after a massive explosion at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Des Willie. © 2023 MARVEL.
Des Willie / Marvel Studios

Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill, Fury's close ally. And we get a glimpse of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who gives off strong villain vibes in an all-red suit as she asks Fury: "Do you feel responsible" for the "wars fought in the shadows."

It's Colman's first appearance in the MCU and she is joined in an all-star Secret Invasion cast that includes Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle.

Secret Invasion will follow a fan-favorite Marvel comic storyline of the same name that spanned across several editions. The trailer, which has racked up more than 5 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, has a gritty and dark tone that feels similar to Captain America: Winter Soldier, the espionage-themed 2014 MCU film.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Marvel Studios

Fury is seen wandering through misty forests and mysterious crypts in the new trailer. He also seems to no longer need his trademark eyepatch.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Secret Invasion is part of Phase Five of the MCU, which kicked off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and will include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki.

