Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Launches YouTube Channel with Fiancé Chris Biscardi

Fans who have been wondering what Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is up to are about to get some answers.

Giancola, who starred in Jersey Shore‘s original run on MTV, revealed Wednesday that she and her fiancé Christian Biscardi are launching a YouTube channel.

“Because so many of you guys have been asking, we have our YouTube channel coming!” she said in the announcement video. “We’re going to give you a look into our everyday life — traveling, we’re going to be doing some cooking.”

“And eating,” Biscardi added.

Giancola also promised to give fans “the exclusive behind-the-scenes” of their upcoming wedding.

The teaser featured snippets of the couple on vacation together and cooking at home. But for now, they’re holding out on releasing their first full episode until they reach 50,000 subscribers.

Giancola, 32, has been dating Biscardi since 2017. They got engaged in March, with the former reality star sharing a photo of Biscardi on bended knee as he slid a ring onto her finger.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Giancola has kept a relatively low profile since Jersey Shore wrapped in 2012 after six seasons. Her tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the show’s original run.

When MTV revived the show in 2018, Giancola opted out of the Family Vacation reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to her ex.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, the cast all agreed that they were disappointed, but supportive — even Ortiz-Magro, 33.

“She’s chosen a path in her life and she closed the door on Jersey Shore,” he said. “That was one chapter in her life, and now she’s opened up another one, and she has a boyfriend and she’s really happy and that’s a decision that she made. And us as a family and as castmates and friends that have known her for so long, we’re just going to support whatever she does.”