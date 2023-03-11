Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Returning to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Giancola was an original cast member of Jersey Shore, which aired from 2009-2012 before MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018

By
Published on March 11, 2023 09:53 PM
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Cast
Snooki with her Jersey Shore castmates. Photo: MTV

A familiar face is returning to Jersey Shore!

The MTV show's Instagram account teased Saturday that original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this season.

"She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet," the Instagram caption read, alongside a photo of Giancola, 35, sitting in front of a green screen for what appears to be a confessional interview.

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and followed the lives of housemates Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Giancola.

Following Pivarnick's departure in season 2, Deena Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.

The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original cast, minus Giancola. Ortiz-Magro had been a part of the new series until he stepped away from the show last year to seek medical treatment for his mental health.

Jersey Shore on Tour! MTV Stars Set on a Raunchy, Rowdy Road Trip in New Season of Family Vacation
MTV

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the trailer for the new season of Family Vacation, which sees the housemates buckle up for a cross-country road trip.

Polizzi, Cortese, Sorrentino, DelVecchio, Pivarnick, Guadagnino and Farley will continue to bond, bicker and booze it up as they head to New Orleans, North Carolina, wine country and even behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars to support Guadagnino.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

