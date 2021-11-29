Sammi Giancola Introduces New Boyfriend Justin May in Cozy Thanksgiving Instagram Post

The Jersey Shore star ended her engagement with ex Christian Biscardi earlier this year

Sammi seems to have a new Sweetheart.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola introduced her new man on social over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself with boyfriend Justin May as they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

"Happy Thanksgiving" she captioned the snap shared on Twitter.

In the photo, Giancola is seen smiling as she holds hands with May.

The holiday post marks the first time the Jersey Shore alum has featured May on social media. The public introduction comes months after she ended her two-year engagement with ex Christian Biscardi. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

Giancola confirmed the split in July following months of speculation after she was spotted with her engagement ring over the summer and appeared to unfollow Biscardi on Instagram.

During a Q&A in a TikTok video, the reality star responded "yes" when asked if she was single.

The reality star appeared in Jersey Shore during its original run from 2009-2012, which chronicled her on-off relationship with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two dated for several years before breaking up for good in 2016.

While her former castmates have continued to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation for four seasons, Giancola hasn't signed on for the MTV spinoff.

Back in 2018, the reality star cited her romance with Biscardi as one of the reasons for skipping the show, saying on her Instagram at the time, "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship."

"I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," said Giancola.