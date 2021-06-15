Sammi Giancola Goes Ringless at New Jersey Store Opening amid Christian Biscardi Split Rumors

Fans began speculating that the former Jersey Shore star and her fiancé had split after they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram

The former Jersey Shore star opened her Ocean City, New Jersey boutique, Sweetheart Coast, on Monday. During an on-camera interview at the event, a ringless Giancola invited fans to come shop the store.

"I love Ocean City - those of you that know me know I'm a true Jersey Shore girl, and I've been coming down to Ocean City since I was a little girl," she told TheCityPulse.com's Whitney Ullman. "You guys have to check out my shop. It's perfect for everybody, we have a little bit of something literally for everybody, there's home decor, accessories, clothing - come check it out."

Fans recently began speculating that Giancola, 34, and Biscardi, 31, had split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola at her store opening | Credit: Sweetheart Coast/Facebook

Biscardi also appears to have deleted all photos of Giancola from the past two years, while Giancola's last photo with him dates back to January 2020. The last mention of Biscardi on Giancola's YouTube account is from December, when she shared a video of their favorite holiday traditions.

Giancola and Biscardi have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The two started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Though they planned to wed in 2020, their plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Us Weekly reported.

Giancola announced the news of their engagement on Instagram in March 2019 with a photo of Biscardi on bended knee as he slid a ring onto her finger.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she captioned the post. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"