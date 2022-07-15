Sami Sheen Says Dad Charlie Sheen Still Doesn't Support Her OnlyFans Page, But Denise Richards Does

Charlie Sheen is still not a fan of his 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen having an OnlyFans account, but her mother Denise Richards has her back

Sami Sheen is staying on OnlyFans, though her father Charlie Sheen is still not supportive of her decision.

The 18-year-old shared on Thursday that while her mom Denise Richards, who is now on the site herself, is in her corner, the same cannot be said for her father. "I'm super grateful I have a supportive mom on my side," Sami told TMZ.

Addressing whether her dad has come around, Sami said, "No, he hasn't — not too much."

"I don't really mind," she continued. "It's totally fine."

Sami later admitted she doesn't know if Sheen will ever come around to being supportive of her OnlyFans career, adding, "It's kind of personal."

The Two and a Half Men alum previously told E! News he does "not condone" his daughter's decision to join the adult subscription service. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he said.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," the 56-year-old added. "This did not occur under my roof."

However, Richards, 51, told PEOPLE that the choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

She continued, "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

One reason for the concern about Sami being on OnlyFans is the idea that the subscription-based social media platform is primarily intended for X-rated content at a premium price, which Sami denied.

"I think that's just the stigma around it. Everyone thinks it's just for raunchy stuff, but you can really post whatever you want on there," she told TMZ. "I just like the creative side of it and to be able to make my own choices and be my own boss."

Richards started her own OnlyFans page in June. At the time, she thanked her fans for their support.

"Hey loves, so I'm trying to figure this site out. It's all new to me. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support! I really enjoy connecting with you," she said, adding that she would love input from her followers.