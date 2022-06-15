Though father Charlie Sheen said he does "not condone" the 18-year-old joining the predominantly adult content subscription platform, Sami says her mother Denise Richards "is very supportive"

Sami Sheen Says She Hopes to Use OnlyFans to Show That 'All Bodies Are Beautiful'

Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you've become. Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments. I love you so much Sami girl. I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami💕 Happy Birthday 🎂

Sami Sheen, the 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, shared why she joined OnlyFans days after announcing she was on the predominantly adult content subscription platform.

In a Q&A on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sami told followers that she is focusing on body positivity on the platform.

"Only thing that matters is making sure you're comfortable with what your posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful," she explained.

After a fan asked if her parents were aware of her OnlyFans account, Sam replied that her mother was "extremely supportive."

However, Charlie told E! News he does "not condone" his daughter's decision. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The Two and a Half Men alum, 56, continued, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

On Tuesday, Richards, 51, told PEOPLE that the choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in," adding, "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Earlier this week, Sami announced on Instagram that she had joined OnlyFans alongside a photo of her wearing a black bikini.

Richards showed her support for Sami in the comment section of the post, writing, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you ❤️"

"In a blink of an eye you're 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much," she wrote. "Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗 Happy 18th Birthday!🎉🎂🎊🎁😘"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdUyV0JuOtf/ hed: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Estranged Daughter Sami Sheen: 'Grateful to Have You in My Life' Credit: Denise Richards/instagram

Richards' sweet birthday post came one month after she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show that her relationship with Sami was under pressure.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," admitted Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Richards also opened up about Sami's living situation at the time, explaining, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years."

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she continued. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house, and that's okay."

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claims that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

