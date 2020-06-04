Glee's Samantha Marie Ware Responds After Lea Michele's Apology for Past Behavior: 'Perceived?'

Lea Michele issued an apology on Wednesday for how her past behavior has been "perceived" by others

Samantha Marie Ware appears to be asking Lea Michele to put her money where her mouth is.

On Monday, Ware called Michele out for making her time on Glee a "living hell," after Michele tweeted about the killing of George Floyd.

Michele, 33, issued an apology on Wednesday for how her past behavior has been "perceived" by others. Later on Wednesday, Ware seemed to reference Michele's statement and suggest the actress should take further action.

"Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" Ware, 28, wrote on Twitter, sharing a GoFundMe campaign for James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed in Omaha, Nebraska, over the weekend while participating in a protest over the murder of Floyd.

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," Michele said as part of a lengthy statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

On Monday, Ware responded to Michele's tweet about Floyd, saying that the Emmy-nominated actress made "traumatic microaggressions" towards her on the set of Glee.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!" Ware wrote. "CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET."

"I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S— IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..." she added.

Michele has since been called out by other former costars, including Glee actress Heather Morris, who said on Twitter Wednesday that Michele was "unpleasant to work with."

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," Morris wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Morris added that "it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

"But, at the current moment it's implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..." Morris concluded.

In her apology Wednesday, Michele said she did not remember saying the specific comments Ware accused her of making, and said: "I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin."

But the actress admitted, "that’s not really the point."