Samantha Bee Will Address Calling Ivanka Trump the C-Word on Upcoming Full Frontal Episode

Samantha Bee isn’t done talking about her controversial Ivanka Trump comment.

Bee, 48, will address the remark during Wednesday night’s episode of her hit talk show Full Frontal, a TBS spokesman told CNN.

Last week, Bee came under fire after she called the first daughter and presidential adviser a “feckless c–t” during her opening monologue.

In a statement through TBS, which airs her show Full Frontal, Bee said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Bee’s apology comes after some, including from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and NBC’s Megyn Kelly, slammed her comment.

Sanders told The Wrap in a statement: “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders added.

President Donald Trump also called for Bee’s firing.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” he tweeted Friday morning. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

On Thursday, Kelly likened Bee’s comment to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, tweeting: “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”