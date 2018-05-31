Samantha Bee Mocks Roseanne Barr's Ambien Tweeting: 'A Convenient Excuse’ is '1 Pill Away’

Samantha Bee is weighing in on Roseanne Barr’s excuse for sharing a since-deleted tweet in which she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.”

In a spoof commercial for the drug from the comedian’s weekly program Full Frontal, potential Ambien users were invited to try “the prescription sleep aid that helps you get a good night’s rest and possibly makes you more racist.”

Barr, who has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black, claimed that her use of the sedative often used for insomnia is what led to the offensive message. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

(Her eponymous show was promptly cancelled.)

Taking Barr’s comments to heart, the faux ad advised that “until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy machinery, or visit a Starbucks,” referencing a video that went viral earlier this month of two black men being arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks while waiting on a colleague for a business meeting.

The spoof also warned that if you had ever asked “when where there be a white history month” or said “I’m not racist, but…” Ambien might not be the right drug for you.

“A great night’s sleep and a convenient excuse are just one pill away,” the faux commercial concluded.

After Barr blamed her Tweet on the drug, Sanofi, the company that makes Ambien, responded by saying that “while all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect” of that drug, or any other ones the company manufactures.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the scandal.

“Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful. ” the insider added.