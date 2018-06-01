Samantha Bee's Full Frontal Loses Advertisers After Host's Controversial Ivanka Trump Comments

At least two companies have suspended their advertisements from TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after the late-night host called first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c–t” in her monologue.

In a statement on Twitter, Thursday, Autotrader called Bee’s comments “offensive and unacceptable,” adding that they “do not reflect the views of our company.”

“As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship,” they said.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

CNN Money reported that an Autotrader spokesperson explained the suspension is not a temporary thing. “We will not run Autotrader advertising on Samantha Bee’s show moving forward,” they wrote in a statement to the outlet.

State Farm Insurance is also pulling their advertising dollars.

The company told CNN Money, “[We have] asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements. We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.”

Samantha Bee apologized for her remarks on Thursday in a statement through TBS and on Twitter.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” she wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Her apology came after some backlash, including from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

Sanders told The Wrap in a statement: “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders added.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

President Donald Trump also called for Bee’s firing.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” he wrote on Twitter, Friday morning. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Earlier on Thursday, Kelly likened Bee’s comment to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, tweeting: “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”