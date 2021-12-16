Sam Waterston Will Reprise His Law & Order Role as Jack McCoy in NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston is returning to one of his most beloved characters.

The Emmy Award winner, 81, will reprise his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy in the upcoming NBC revival of Law & Order, Wolf Entertainment announced Thursday in a statement. The new show, which premieres Feb. 24, will mark Waterston's 17th season as McCoy and will pick up where the original series left off in 2010 after 20 seasons.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," series creator Dick Wolf said, according to Deadline. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law."

Wolf added, "He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off."

Waterston starred in Law & Order from season 5 in 1994 until its finale in 2010, earning three Emmy Award nominations for his performance in 1997, 1999 and 2000, as well as a Golden Globe nod in 1995. He's since portrayed DA McCoy on a few occasions, most recently in a 2018 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Wolf Entertainment announced in September that they would be revisiting the flagship series, as well as its classic bifurcate format that explores "the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," with writer-showrunner Rick Eid.