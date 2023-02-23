Sam Smith Teases 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Appearance: 'Up to Something Unholy'

"Up to something unholy on set," wrote Sam Smith, referencing their Grammy-winning single with Kim Petras while sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from And Just Like That...

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 03:40 PM
Sam Smith Teases Possible And Just Like That... Appearance: 'Up to Something Unholy'
Photo: Sam Smith/Instagram

A new Sam has entered the Sex and the City universe.

After Sam Smith shared some behind-the-scenes photos Wednesday from the New York City set of And Just Like That..., PEOPLE confirms that the five-time Grammy Award winner will make an appearance in the show's upcoming second season.

"Up to something unholy on set," Smith, 30, wrote in the caption, referencing their Grammy-winning single with Kim Petras, "Unholy." The post was also shared by the HBO Max show's Instagram profile.

They peeked outside their trailer door and shot the peace sign in one photo, posing in a director's chair for another.

It's unclear whether the Gloria artist, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, will play themself or an original character.

Smith's casting announcement comes after showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that another nonbinary fan favorite, Sara Ramírez's Che Diaz, is set to return for season 2.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," he told Variety in June, following mixed reactions to Che in season 1.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," added King. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramirez and Sarah Jessica Parker. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Another familiar face was previously announced to return when star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in September that OG SATC costar John Corbett would reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off love interest Aidan Shaw.

"Could be, could be," Parker, 57, teased to Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnX0b6yub-G/ justlikethatmax Verified Shh. Don’t tell anyone.
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO MAX

Parker and Corbett, 61, reunited on set last month when they were photographed holding hands in the streets of N.Y.C. while filming the new season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

Related Articles
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's 'Happy' Reunion: 'It Will Be Really Meaningful'
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That" on February 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Share Steamy Smooch Filming 'And Just Like That...'
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex and the City)HBO
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Pitching Herself for an 'And Just Like That' ... Appearance 22 Years After 'SATC' Cameo
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury Film Salon Day for 'And Just Like That…' with Wet Hair
Madonna and Sam Smith
Madonna Reveals Dominatrix-Style Corset and Garter Look She Slipped Into for Grammys Afterparties
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on November 02, 2022 in New York City
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on' And Just Like That' ... Set
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Chris Noth, Candace Bushnell, John Corbett
'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Reveals How She Answers 'Team Big or Team Aidan?'
Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers
'HIMYF' Star Hilary Duff on 'Smoochin' It Up' with John Corbett After He Once Played Her Teacher: 'We're Cool'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnX0b6yub-G/ justlikethatmax Verified Shh. Don’t tell anyone.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of 'AJLT'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That' ... Season 2
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez Tease 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 from Behind the Scenes
SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Sam Smith Twerks In Custom, Barely There, Heavily Distressed Jeans
Sam Smith Shows Off Their Dance Moves in Custom Barely There Jeans: 'Keep Serving'
Sex and the City And Just Like That... Sara Ramirez Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Will Have 'More' Che Even Though Creator Says Fans Were 'Blinded [by] Terror'
John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2
'And Just Like That…' Could John Corbett Be Returning to 'Sex and the City' for Real This Time?