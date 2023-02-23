Entertainment TV Sam Smith Teases 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Appearance: 'Up to Something Unholy' "Up to something unholy on set," wrote Sam Smith, referencing their Grammy-winning single with Kim Petras while sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from And Just Like That... By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Sam Smith/Instagram A new Sam has entered the Sex and the City universe. After Sam Smith shared some behind-the-scenes photos Wednesday from the New York City set of And Just Like That..., PEOPLE confirms that the five-time Grammy Award winner will make an appearance in the show's upcoming second season. "Up to something unholy on set," Smith, 30, wrote in the caption, referencing their Grammy-winning single with Kim Petras, "Unholy." The post was also shared by the HBO Max show's Instagram profile. They peeked outside their trailer door and shot the peace sign in one photo, posing in a director's chair for another. It's unclear whether the Gloria artist, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, will play themself or an original character. Everything to Know About And Just Like That... Season 2 Smith's casting announcement comes after showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that another nonbinary fan favorite, Sara Ramírez's Che Diaz, is set to return for season 2. "The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," he told Variety in June, following mixed reactions to Che in season 1. "One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," added King. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really." Sara Ramírez Says Their And Just Like That... Character Che Diaz 'Is Not Here to Be Liked' Sara Ramirez and Sarah Jessica Parker. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Another familiar face was previously announced to return when star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in September that OG SATC costar John Corbett would reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off love interest Aidan Shaw. "Could be, could be," Parker, 57, teased to Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore." Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Share Steamy Smooch Filming And Just Like That... Craig Blankenhorn/HBO MAX Parker and Corbett, 61, reunited on set last month when they were photographed holding hands in the streets of N.Y.C. while filming the new season. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.