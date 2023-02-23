Sam Smith Teases 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Appearance: 'Up to Something Unholy'

A new Sam has entered the Sex and the City universe.

After Sam Smith shared some behind-the-scenes photos Wednesday from the New York City set of And Just Like That..., PEOPLE confirms that the five-time Grammy Award winner will make an appearance in the show's upcoming second season.

"Up to something unholy on set," Smith, 30, wrote in the caption, referencing their Grammy-winning single with Kim Petras, "Unholy." The post was also shared by the HBO Max show's Instagram profile.

They peeked outside their trailer door and shot the peace sign in one photo, posing in a director's chair for another.

It's unclear whether the Gloria artist, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, will play themself or an original character.

Smith's casting announcement comes after showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that another nonbinary fan favorite, Sara Ramírez's Che Diaz, is set to return for season 2.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," he told Variety in June, following mixed reactions to Che in season 1.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," added King. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Sara Ramirez and Sarah Jessica Parker. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Another familiar face was previously announced to return when star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in September that OG SATC costar John Corbett would reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off love interest Aidan Shaw.

"Could be, could be," Parker, 57, teased to Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO MAX

Parker and Corbett, 61, reunited on set last month when they were photographed holding hands in the streets of N.Y.C. while filming the new season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.