Sam Page Teases How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Character 'Goes Deeper' in Relationship with Jo Wilson

Could Jo Wilson have a new potential love interest on Grey's Anatomy?

Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama introduced fans to army veteran Sam Sutton, played by Sam Page. In the episode, Sam wasted no time introducing himself to Camilla Luddington's Jo Wilson as they exchanged some flirty banter ahead of his surgery.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Page, 46, says that his character and Jo "strike up a very genuine relationship" after he was hospitalized with severe injuries on the series.

"We have a lot of good conversations and everything that starts kind of on the surface really goes deeper as the long run in the hospital [continues]," says Page, who has a recurring role on the show.

During the pair's first meeting, Sam told Jo, "This may come across as forward but I might be dying in the next 18 hours so I'm going to ask, are you single? Remember I might be dying so if you're not, you could lie."

"I'm single," she responded as he added, "Great! Now, I have something to live for."

Page admits that doing the scene with Luddington "was so fun, because it was almost as if, going into surgery, Sam is in a mindset of: 'Here I go. I'm going to jump off this mountain, spread my wings, and hopefully survive this.'"

He adds: "He's cavalier in that moment too, but there's some real fear."

The bold gesture comes as Jo and Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) continue in a relationship gray zone. Over the last few episodes, they have grown closer but Link has still struggled to find the right moment to tell Jo that he thinks of her as more than a friend.

During his conversation with PEOPLE, Page — whose other credits include The Bold Type, Gossip Girl and Hallmark's Christmas in Rome — also opens up about how the new group interns have brought fresh energy to the set of Grey's Anatomy.

"I was very surprised that it did not have the feeling of being there at the end of the run of a show. It had quite the opposite feeling," he shares. "It really felt with the way the narratives of the storyline of the show are kind of being bolstered by this crop of young interns, Adelaide, Alexis [Floyd], Midori [Francis], Harry [Shum Jr.], and Niko [Terho], and it really had much more of a feeling of a beginning of something."

"I don't know, it's hard to kind of explain, but it had an energy of maybe a rebirth," he continues. "And I would hear separately from the other actors who had been there for a while who were just having a lot of fun and talking about how this kind of influx of these young characters and these big storylines for them has given such great energy to the show. And it really has."

Adds Page: "I wasn't there before that, so I wouldn't know what that was like, but there's an extraordinary sense of excitement on set at all times, which is something you kind of don't expect in the 420th episode of a show."

