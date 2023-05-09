Sam Page Says 'Hell Yes' to Potential 'Bold Type' Reboot and Teases His and Meghann Fahy's Idea for a Spinoff

The actor, who played Richard Hunter on The Bold Type, tells PEOPLE how there was "immediately a chemistry" between him and costar Meghann Fahy, who portrayed his on-screen love interest Sutton Brady

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 02:52 PM
THE BOLD TYPE -- "The Truth Will Set you Free" Episode 414 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady -- (Photo by: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Nearly two years after the series finale of The Bold Type aired on Freeform, Sam Page says he's open to reprising the fan-favorite role of Richard Hunter for a potential reboot of the series.

When asked if he would consider returning to the world of Scarlet magazine, the 46-year-old actor enthusiastically told PEOPLE, "Hell yes, absolutely," and recalled the good times he had with costar Meghann Fahy, who played his on-screen love interest Sutton Brady.

"It was so much fun. I loved working with Meghann. It was the best," he shared. "From the moment of our screen test together, she had already gotten the job, but we were, I think three other guys…testing for the part. I just thought, 'Oh, well, I don't know if I got it.' 'Cause you never know for sure. But if I do, I think we're going to be able to do something really cool."

Sam Page
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Page, who is currently guest-starring on Grey's Anatomy, recalled how there was "immediately a chemistry" between the pair during the audition process.

"The best way I can describe the feeling of chemistry is where you trust the other person to a point where you don't really need to think about it anymore," he explained. "You don't need to think about what you're doing. You just are able to relax into the character and then respond to what they're doing. And that happened with Meghann and I right away."

"From that point on, it was just really fun," he added. "I think I learned a lot about acting by doing it with Meghann. I think I really finally got to do the kind of work that I always wanted to do and hoped I would be doing when I started working with Meghann."

THE BOLD TYPE - Some Kind of Wonderful - Sutton and Richard's wedding day is here, and Sutton is faced with a big decision. Jane tries to celebrate her friends, while struggling to process recent news. And Kat's continuing crusade against the board has life-altering consequences. This episode of "The Bold Type" airs on Thursday, March 26, at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Jonathan Wenk/Freeform via Getty Images) MEGHANN FAHY, SAM PAGE
Jonathan Wenk/Freeform via Getty

As fans may recall, Sutton and Richard called off their divorce during the series finale of The Bold Type, which ran from 2017 to 2021, after he came to the realization that he wants to be with her more than he wants children.

Page says that he and Fahy, 33 — who later went on to star on season 2 of The White Lotus — would "always talk about spinning off the show" as the series came to an end.

"I think there were ideas that were seriously bounced around," he shared. "I think it ended up being something that they looked into and couldn't do because of character rights and stuff."

THE BOLD TYPE -- "Three Girls in a Tub" Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady -- (Photo by: Philippe Bosse/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Philippe Bosse/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"But I would imagine she would launch her own fashion line," he said of a potential spinoff for the couple. "And then it would be an exploration — which was the storyline we kind of never really got to do and I was always always thought we would do on the show — of why somebody in a position like Sutton's can't have it all because they're a woman, and why you can't have the family [and] the extreme level of success of her business, of her fashion design."

"I think with the show we always talked about it and hoped we would hit that point of an exploration of that," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bold Type is now streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
STEVE HARVEY, SHERRI SHEPHERD
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Dismal 'Family Feud' Run: 'Steve Harvey Actually Said I Was 1 of the 3 Worst Players'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Mama June Knows Daughter Alana's Graduation Is 'Going to Be an Emotional Day' — and Teases College Plans
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels
LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
'Cruel Summer' Gets Literal with Ride-or-Die Friendships in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
'90 Day' : Yohan Yo-Yos from Forgiving Daniele's Ex to Combat Mode as She Says He 'Won't Shut Up'
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Snaps Out of Love with Oussama and Vows It Will Take 'an Act of God' to 'Win Me Back'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Tom Sandoval attends White Fox After Hours at Delilah Los Angeles at Delilah on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)
Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Taking a Little Break' from Alcohol, Hasn't Had a Drink in 1 Month
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Bridget Everett (L) and Creator/Executive Producer Amy Schumer attend the Inside Amy Schumer 3rd Season Premiere Party on April 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
'Somebody Somewhere' Star Bridget Everett Thanks Pal Amy Schumer: 'She Took a Chance on Me'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ Verified pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼 1w
Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '