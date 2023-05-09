Sam Page Says 'Hell Yes' to Potential 'Bold Type' Reboot and Teases His and Meghann Fahy's Idea for a Spinoff

Nearly two years after the series finale of The Bold Type aired on Freeform, Sam Page says he's open to reprising the fan-favorite role of Richard Hunter for a potential reboot of the series.

When asked if he would consider returning to the world of Scarlet magazine, the 46-year-old actor enthusiastically told PEOPLE, "Hell yes, absolutely," and recalled the good times he had with costar Meghann Fahy, who played his on-screen love interest Sutton Brady.

"It was so much fun. I loved working with Meghann. It was the best," he shared. "From the moment of our screen test together, she had already gotten the job, but we were, I think three other guys…testing for the part. I just thought, 'Oh, well, I don't know if I got it.' 'Cause you never know for sure. But if I do, I think we're going to be able to do something really cool."

Page, who is currently guest-starring on Grey's Anatomy, recalled how there was "immediately a chemistry" between the pair during the audition process.

"The best way I can describe the feeling of chemistry is where you trust the other person to a point where you don't really need to think about it anymore," he explained. "You don't need to think about what you're doing. You just are able to relax into the character and then respond to what they're doing. And that happened with Meghann and I right away."

"From that point on, it was just really fun," he added. "I think I learned a lot about acting by doing it with Meghann. I think I really finally got to do the kind of work that I always wanted to do and hoped I would be doing when I started working with Meghann."

As fans may recall, Sutton and Richard called off their divorce during the series finale of The Bold Type, which ran from 2017 to 2021, after he came to the realization that he wants to be with her more than he wants children.

Page says that he and Fahy, 33 — who later went on to star on season 2 of The White Lotus — would "always talk about spinning off the show" as the series came to an end.

"I think there were ideas that were seriously bounced around," he shared. "I think it ended up being something that they looked into and couldn't do because of character rights and stuff."

"But I would imagine she would launch her own fashion line," he said of a potential spinoff for the couple. "And then it would be an exploration — which was the storyline we kind of never really got to do and I was always always thought we would do on the show — of why somebody in a position like Sutton's can't have it all because they're a woman, and why you can't have the family [and] the extreme level of success of her business, of her fashion design."

"I think with the show we always talked about it and hoped we would hit that point of an exploration of that," he added.

The Bold Type is now streaming on Hulu.