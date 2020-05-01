Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Dies at 56: 'He Could Not Have Been a Kinder Man'

Sam Lloyd, the actor best known for his role as lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has passed away at the age of 56, his agent confirmed to PEOPLE.

Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2019 shorty after welcoming his son Weston with wife Vanessa, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Scrubs producer Tom Hobert. Following the diagnosis, doctors found that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs and spread to his liver, spine and jaw, the page said.

In an update shared on March 5, Hobert wrote that Lloyd underwent brain surgery to have the tumor removed after the targeted therapy he had been undergoing had started to lose its effectiveness after nine months. Doctors were able to remove the tumor, but Lloyd experienced complications after the operation and was moved to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Lloyd then underwent two emergency brain surgeries for swelling in his brain, according to Hobart. With limited use of his left side, the actor was put on a breathing tube and feeding tube.

A gifted character actor, Lloyd appeared in such shows as Desperate Housewives, Shameless, Modern Family, The Middle, Spin City and Seinfeld. In film, he had roles in The Brothers Solomon, Galaxy Quest and Flubber.

Lloyd played attorney Ted Buckland in 95 episodes of Scrubs during its longtime run on NBC and ABC. He also reprised the role in three episodes of Cougar Town.

The cast and crew of Scrubs paid tribute to the actor on social media following news of his death.

"Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together," Zach Braff wrote on Twitter Friday. "He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many," showrunner Bill Lawrence tweeted.

"Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met," Robert Maschio, who played Dr. Todd "The Todd" Quinlan on the comedy, shared from his Twitter. "Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."