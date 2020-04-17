Outlander Star Sam Heughan Opens Up About 'Six Years of Constant Bullying': 'I'm So Hurt'

Image zoom NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Sam Heughan attends the Sam Heughan Signature Collection launch event at Macy's Herald Square on September 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Sam Heughan is hitting back against several misconceptions about himself.

The Outlander star opened up about what he calls “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives” in a lengthy, candid Twitter post on Thursday.

“I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out,” he wrote. “It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing private information and vile, false narrative.”

Heughan, 39, said he felt he had no choice but to speak out after hoping “these bullies would just go away.”

“Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice,” he wrote. “I’ve done non [sic] of the above.”

Heughan, who is currently hunkered down in Hawaii amid the coronavirus outbreak, said he traveled to the tropical location before the travel ban was in place, unaware of how dire the situation would become.

“Upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment,” he said. “It was a good decision. I am safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals.”

“We have not been asked to leave,” he added, noting the risk of taking long flights to return back to the United Kingdom. “Recently I was ill for 3 months and am being doubly careful.”

Speaking to the bullying, Heughan said he has endured several personal attacks, which have included stalking and hacking his private information.

“I’m so hurt by this,” he wrote. “As an actor in these time, we feel impotent. We can’t do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief. For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow.”

The actor then thanked the fans who have stood by his side over the past several years.

“I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded. “Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other.”

Hours after Heughan’s post, the hashtag #WeStandWithSam began trending on social media, with multiple Outlander fan accounts sharing their support for the actor.

